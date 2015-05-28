Irimari, the first of the Sunrise 63 series, was launched the 30th April after 30 months of construction. The method of launch was a world-premiere as she was lifted from her cradle on the dock by two 700 cranes from the heavy-lift ship HHL Valparaiso and delicately lowered to the sea in a manoeuvre that had many holding their breaths for a few long moments.

The graceful lines and perfect proportions of the vessel from Espen Oeino’s talented pen were immediately catching the eye and drawings compliments from all persons witnessing the event. This gives the promise that this nearly 1500 gt megayacht will be a show-stopper and the subject of much interest in the coming months.

Irimari has an original interior design by Focus Yacht Design of Bremen and naval architecture by Unique Yacht Design of Antalya. She is a full-displacement motor yacht, with a hi-tensile steel hull and aluminium superstructure, capable of cruising beyond 5,000 miles and reaching a top speed of 17 knots.

Irimari will be presented at the Monaco Yacht Show this September.