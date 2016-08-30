Now preparing for the Monaco Yacht Show after arriving on the market for sale with Imperial Yachts, Ariadna’s appeal is widespread; offering everything from the perfect charter escape to the ideal home for owners in search of privacy.

“Ariadna is a highly exclusive superyacht that has never chartered before,” explains Julia Stewart, Director of Imperial Yachts. “She is still considered as one of the best Heesen Yachts delivered in her category […] her qualities speak for themselves.”

A World Outside

With limitless opportunities for experience, life on board can be lived any way you choose. Those with a thirst for sun and sea air can take to the enormous Sun Deck, where an incredible double waterfall Jacuzzi and beautifully-styled furniture can be enjoyed in complete privacy.

Her aft deck continues the trend of informal exclusivity by providing the chance to dine al fresco with friends and family, with the added choice of heading indoors to an elegant Sky Lounge dining room for more formal occasions.

Exterior spaces on deck hold the chance for both relaxation and entertainment; however, the Beach Club is something not commonly found of superyachts in her size range and makes Ariadna truly stand out from the crowd.

Folding to water level, the Beach Club creates options for both adrenaline-junkies and sun worshipers. This large platform sits flush with the yacht when at anchor, allowing guests to sunbathe close to the water.

When deployed, the Beach Club also opens up her stocked tender garage, boasting everything an adventurer needs to go across, under and over the ocean; from jet skis, sea bobs, diving equipment to deploying the Flyboard for ocean flight.

“Her Beach Club is quite fantastic; alongside the huge selection of water toys she is offering,” adds Stewart. “Should her new Owner like to charter her; she is completely ready for it. Her generous exterior volumes, and the fantastic Sun deck with the double waterfalls Jacuzzi is a model to follow!”

“She is ideal on both Mediterranean and Caribbean” continues Stewart, “as she can easily handle two seasons. Her favorite spots remain the South of France and Sardinia, where the Heesen lines are perfectly matching with the lovely sceneries in these areas”.

Interior Living

Ariadna was designed by Omega Architects, who created both the stripped back take on modern yachting across the exterior and the elegant Baroque interior within.

Filled with immaculately crafted furniture which complements the rich, comforting and meticulously styled interior, Ariadna not only provides ample exterior spaces to either adventure or relax, but a true home on the water.

Up to 12 guests can find sanctuary in an ingenious accommodation layout, offering the rare opportunity to utilize two Master Cabins. These two full-beam spaces – one Bridge Deck cabin with private aft balcony and one Main Deck cabin – are joined by four guest suites, consisting of three double and one twin.

“She would be the ideal superyacht for charter thanks to her versatile layout including two Master cabins and well executed interiors,” adds Stewart. “Imperial is the managing company for a certain time now, and thanks to our knowledge and the professionalism of the crew Ariadna is in perfect technical condition, mainly because as Manager we run the vessel since now on Commercial standards!”

Exacting Standards

Those stepping on board will immediately notice the meticulous attention to detail from her crew, whether it’s the spotless condition of Ariadna or the exemplary service awaiting guests.

“The condition of Ariadna is amazing,” explains Captain Alessandro Flora. “We manage to keep the boat in spotless condition.”

The Captain of Ariadna worked closely with the owner from the design phase, launch and her regular winter updates, keeping this stunning 45 metre superyacht ahead of the game in every aspect.

With a new D’Angelo Performing Ecosystem – which produces zero emissions to effect those swimming in the water off the Beach Club – to the extremely fast Cell Weaver broadband on board, the Owner and Captain Flora have ensured that Ariadna is perfect for both work and play.

Ariadna is a remarkable superyacht; whether you're floating off the coast of Sardinia, or heading to the Caribbean for the winter season.