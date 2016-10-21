Measuring 75 metres, Project 575 is already under construction as the 575th vessel to enter the yard since its inception in 1942.

With an external style offering a balance between comfort and capability, this go-anywhere vessel is due for delivery in 2018 and brings the world to those on board, from the exotic shores of Patagonia to the icy waters of Alaska.

Giuseppe Taranto, CEO & Worldwide Sales Director of the Group commented: “We are proud of this construction and are confident she will be a benchmark in her category. She is a yacht with a unique style that will attract attention in every port. PROJECT 575 is also a great achievement in terms of technology”.

The interior design guarantees extreme comfort and wide spaces both in the suites and in the various common areas. The style of the interiors offers an elegance and timelessness deceptive of her rugged exterior, providing a home on the water no matter where you are.

The main deck is entirely dedicated to the Owner with a private area of over 300 square meters divided into two distinct areas: the main cabin in the aft, the lounge area and a second cabin in the bow.

Still on the main deck, but with an exclusive access from the upper deck, we find a real theater room equipped with a 119’’ large screen. Furthermore, the upper deck is dedicated to Guests with a wide panoramic observatory lounge toward the bow.

On the lower deck there are the 5 guests cabins and 1 cabin for the owner's staff. It also has a direct access to the wide beach club and to the spa which features a large terrace overlooking the sea.

Admiral Ice Class “Project 575” is also equipped with a helipad designed to accommodate an “Agusta Grande” helicopter with below deck hangar and refueling capability, with additional cabin on deck for the dedicated pilot.