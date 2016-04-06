The America’s Cup Superyacht Program offers a premium place in the latest competition for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Participating superyachts will be offered exclusive ringside seats - provided through VIP viewing flags - to see the speed and skill of the world’s best sailors as they compete for supremacy in high performance foiling catamarans.



The America’s Cup Superyacht Program offers premium berthing locations in Bermuda, in both the capital Hamilton and in the heart of the America’s Cup Village at Royal Naval Dockyard. Owners and their guests will enjoy exclusive privileges and experiences, including access to Club AC (the official hospitality venue) and invitations to special VIP functions and parties. Outside of the America’s Cup races, there is other action scheduled in June including: the J Class Regatta, the Red Bull Youth America’s Cup, and the America’s Cup Superyacht Regatta.

Over half of the berthing inventory has already been reserved for the America’s Cup Superyacht Program.

BWA Yachting, the America’s Cup Event Authority and the Bermuda Tourism Authority are partnering to offer superyacht owners an unprecedented on- and off-water experience that will honor the historical ties between the America’s Cup and luxury yachting, with Bermuda as a stunning backdrop.



Inspired by the natural beauty of the island and the first class facilities it has to offer, including excellent golf courses, 5-star luxury hotels, fine dining restaurants and charming towns, BWA Yachting’s team has put together a bespoke package of activities that will ensure participants have a wonderful experience during the America’s Cup.

BWA Yachting’s partnership with the America’s Cup Event Authority has proved to be a success in the past, as the two worked together for the last America’s Cup in San Francisco in 2013. Welcoming the renewal of the relationship, BWA’s Chief Executive Officer Stefano Tositti said he is delighted to partner up again with the America’s Cup.

“We are very excited to offer superyachts this very unique opportunity to be part of the 35th America’s Cup in Bermuda, and we look forward to supporting our clients with a dedicated team of professionals who will ensure a fantastic experience in Bermuda in 2017. BWA Yachting has been appointed to manage the America’s Cup Superyacht Program, including the delivery of a range of VIP concierge and marina services to all the yachts participating.” Stefano Tositti added: “The America’s Cup Event Authority has renewed its partnership with BWA Yachting because we have the experience and the expertise necessary to deliver a truly amazing experience for superyacht owners, charterers, captains, and crews, who will join us in Bermuda in 2017.”



“This next America’s Cup in Bermuda is on track to be an historic event,” said Sam Hollis, the Chief Operating Officer of the America’s Cup Event Authority. “The racing on the water will be the most competitive we’ve seen, with six strong teams showcasing the best sailors on the fastest boats. The setting and facilities in Bermuda are truly stunning and our superyacht owners will enjoy a very special experience as part of the America’s Cup Superyacht Program developed by BWA Yachting, the Bermuda Tourism and the America’s Cup.”



The 2017 America’s Cup is to be held on the Great Sound race course area in Bermuda, where teams representing six nations will race for the America’s Cup in May/June, 2017. Bermuda enjoys a mild, year-round climate. The British Overseas Territory, 650 miles off the east coast of the United States, boasts championship golf courses, a vast array of watersports, pink sand beaches, and a wealth of historic sites.

BWA Yachting offers marine agency services to help owners with the demands of managing modern superyachts. Services the company provides to captains, crews, and managers include fully integrated packages, through to single port calls and last minute specialist VIP concierge requests. BWA Yachting, which has offices throughout the Mediterranean, Caribbean, and the Americas, also provides clients with advance itinerary planning.

During the 2017 America’s Cup, BWA Yachting’s operations will be supported locally by Bermuda Yacht Services.