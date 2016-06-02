Sharper lines and a clean design creates a timeless image on the water, while the construction approach of Turquoise Yachts has imbued the 47 metre project with the latest technology.

Notable design elements include beach club with extended swim platform, extra large hull windows that open up the interiors to light and a revised foredeck arrangement which accommodates all forms of tenders and toys.

The allure of the 47m is that it skillfully offers the owner a flexible and functional layout typically found on a larger yacht. While the main deck boasts an elegant main saloon and dining area, there is also the option to relax and entertain in the full beam upper deck lounge, a generous multi-functional space for all the family.

The full height hull windows in the owner’s cabin and upper deck saloon offer extraordinary vistas, again more typically associated with a larger vessel. The lower deck has been completely reconsidered providing two spacious VIP’s and two Guest Cabins, all of which offer pullman bunks for extra accommodation.

An extra cabin has been positioned behind the bridge to provide extra guest accommodation when required. The interior aesthetic reveals subtle decorative detailing layered upon a minimalist backdrop. This sleek contemporary look combines a predominantly pale palette with touches of rich dark timbers, specialist finishes and elegant polished stainless detailing.

