A yacht built for the Mediterranean thanks to her ample open air spaces, spacious open deck astern, and forward with the upper deck and an enormous sun deck, Vica’s entrance into the global superyacht fleet in 2014 was held in high acclaim.



Vica’s exterior lines are characterized by fashionable full height windows that not only fill the interiors with natural light but also streamline her profile. A unique feature of the Vica are the three hatches in the hull. The first is laterally placed towards the stern for launching and recovering the tender; the second serves as a bathing platform; the third opens into the lower deck lobby giving air and light to an otherwise closed area.



Another unique feature for vessels of this size is an automatic gangway down to sea level, exclusively for the owner’s use.



Vica - specifically designed to fall under 500 gross tons – is a state-of-the-art Benetti yacht, with the latest in on-board comfort and extensive and pleasurable outdoor areas: a complete Mediterranean yacht.



Vica has four decks linked by a central staircase that opens onto elegant lobbies that in turn provide access to the rest of the living areas. In addition to the four decks we have the under lower deck with the engine room, service areas, holds, and laundry. Her internal layout is classic, with four guest cabins on the lower deck, the owner's suite forward on the main deck, and an additional cabin on the upper deck.



The interiors are all designed by Benetti, under the guiding hand of the architect Mariarosa Remedi and in collaboration with the owner's personal interior designer.



Atmosphere and décor follow the home feeling style and are the primary inspiration for all the ambients with the exception of the foyer, where we have the notable stairway in wrought iron and the sundeck skylight that inundates the lower deck with natural light.



The interiors are warm and classic, with a predominant use of cherrywood, both smooth and satin finished (for the cabins), with detailing in rosewood. Lighting is very suggestive, completely supplied by LED, and the interior illuminated alabaster columns have dynamic light temperature controls via iPad.



Technically, the Benetti FB801 Vica maintains her classic configuration, with a fiberglass displacement hull propelled by two CAT C32 Acert developing 970 kW each, guaranteeing adequate performance for her 498 gross tons. Thanks to this configuration Vica has a cruising range of 4,000 nautical miles at a cruising speed of 12 knots, but can easily reach her top speed of 15.5 knots or cruise at 14 knots with her engines working at 85% of their maximum load.



The Vica guarantees a comfortable hull ride, practically without vibrations and noise which have been reduced thanks to a special elastic link between the engines and propeller shafts. The Naiad stabilization system is also perfect for the typical mooring habits of the owner, usually at anchor and rarely in port.