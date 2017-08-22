On the Water

The first impression of Lili is one of stylish, but sturdy elegance. A timelessness which is rarely encapsulated in modern design. Flowing lines by Tim Heywood offer up long and uninterrupted forms, while the two-tone ‘Castle Tan’ hull and sleek, modern nature of the boat hints at a boat capable of a life at sea in total comfort.

Cruising at 13.5 knots with little noise or vibration, guests can find the ideal spot for relaxation or deploy tenders and toys - such as 7.10m Tender, Waverunners, Seabobs and Diving Gear - for the ultimate adventure both on and under the water.

Delivered this year by her builders at AMELS and exclusive agents for charter Imperial Yachts, Lili is a 55-metre evolution of the AMELS 180; built to take families and friends of up to 12 across the world’s waters, surrounded in style by Laura Sessa’s interior decor.

On the Deck

Stepping on board Lili is the gateway to unparalleled luxury, styled and equipped for any scenario. With a cinema screen on the sun-deck for quiet evenings in the remote reaches of the world, to gym and 4-metre swim-against stream pool for those looking to keep ahead of the work-out anywhere in the world.

Walking through the decks, a sense of space is built into the boat itself thanks to folding balconies on port and starboard main deck as well as extended lateral platforms over the sea built into the boat itself.

This is one of the most customized AMELS 180s on the water, boasting a larger sun deck and a fully privatized upper deck. The Owner’s apartment (located aft) stretches out to offer an expansive terrace with table for four where a classic salon would traditionally be, achieving the marriage of indoor/outdoor lifestyle in total exclusivity.

On the Market

Available this Summer across the classic cruising grounds of the West Mediterranean until September 30th where Lili will then change heading and will be available across the escapes of the Indian Ocean and Thailand.

Exclusively for charter with Imperial Yachts, Lili is a brand-new introduction to the superyacht lifestyle this year and a true reflection of excellence in charter.