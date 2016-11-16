This exciting new project is a part of a new focus for Mondomarine as they approach the explorer yacht market in a phase of high-demand. A design which speaks to the adventurer in all of us, Atlas sleeps 12 guests in five staterooms, including an on-deck master cabin with options for a his-and-hers bathroom or a larger dressing area.

Two of her lower cabins can be combined to create one large VIP suite, enabling two owners to live aboard comfortably. All cabins are en-suite and benefit from oversized windows and portholes, filling each cabin with an abundance of natural light and unobstructed views of the horizon.

The ground-breaking exterior layout offers guests multiple social spaces and relaxing areas, typically only seen on much larger yachts. From the crow’s nest and expansive sundeck to the beach club/pool area and forward sunbathing platform, the M42 Atlas has a space for every guest and every occasion.

Carrying an impressive line-up of tenders and toys, including 27-foot, 5-inch long-distance sports tender, a three-person submarine, four Jet Skis, one crew tender, a full dive set up, various inflatables, water toys and fishing gear.

On the market with Northrop & Johnson, the M42 Atlas is a new and exciting project which is creating a world of possibilities for adventuring to new grounds.