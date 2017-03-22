Designed with Studio Sculli of Sarzana, the semi-custom explorer concept engineered to satisfy a potential owner’s desire to reach any corner of the globe, but with a size amenable to berthing and accessing smaller islands or waterways.

The series itself made up of three distinctive models, each offering escape, space and autonomy at sea from the K36 to the K42.

The K40 (dubbed Project Kanga) is the yacht currently under construction at the Cerri Cantieri Navali shipyard in Italy, a project soon to bring a world-class Light Ice Class expedition yacht to the global luxury yacht fleet.

Commencing at the dawn of 2016, construction of the K40 was commissioned by a U.S. client looking to voyage to colder climes and break ice at the world’s most remote destinations.

Series K is pre-engineered with the best naval architecture and distinctive design, easily customisable for future owners. The first K40 in construction, for example, is well-lit with sober, balanced interiors to provide a more stripped back version of luxury, anywhere in the world.

The hull was designed using a sophisticated tank-testing system to build up a picture of perfect fluid dynamics, meaning that even in the most vicious waters, the Series K Explorer holds its own in comfort, stability and sustainability.

The beam of 9-metres provides ample room on board to accommodate up to 12 guests in 5 cabins, consisting of open living arrangements ideal for long voyages, as well as open deck spaces with beach area and theatre, diving area, open air dining spaces, BBQ and, of course, a bar.

We look forward to bringing you more on the Series K Explorer on route to its launch at the CCN shipyard, as it progresses.