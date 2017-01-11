Making their first appearance with a day-cruiser in 2011, the latest superyacht tender line of Mazu Yachts features unparalleled interior and exterior space as well as comfort on the water. The aggressive style of the tenders themselves are a distinctive look which perfectly matches the explorer style or most modern superyachts.

The two recently sold 38 open units feature al-fresco dining space, en-suite bathroom with separate full-standing shower and Gaggenau-equipped galleys both inside and outside. A bimini, aft deck shower and swim platform with a retractable swim ladder on the transom increases the experience of being on board, cruising islands or just going from superyacht to shore.

The hand laid carbon Mazu 38 hull provides extra strength and lightness to the boat which can displace 9 tonnes. The first model, finished in a metallic grey, can reach a top speed of 36 knots, while the brand-new white pearl model will be able to reach 45 knots.

With longer cruising range, higher top speeds and reduced emissions through both engineering and top of the line technology, the Mazu superyacht tender is one to watch for those in search of their dream day-boat.