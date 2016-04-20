One hundred and two feet of steel and aluminium exploration, Babbo is the second Darwin Class Explorer sold and will be launched early May.

The layout of the Darwin 102 is made for large groups of people looking to explore the world together, with added attention placed on superyacht toys and diving, with a dedicated centre in the huge 25sqm garage.

Captain Marc Maudet collaborated with the CdM management team to create a yacht which can withstand all weathers whilst maintaining comfort and reliability, anywhere in the world.

Just like her sistership Acala, which crossed the Atlantic and visited diving havens like Cuba, Queen's Garden and the Blue Hole in Belize, will be able to cross the Atlantic in ease and visit exotic locations to offer those on board a unique experience.

Vasco Buonpensiere and Ennio Cecchini co-founders of CdM offered a united declaration about the Darwin 102, saying: “The success of our Darwin Class 102 is the proof of how a product developed by identifying a very specific market demand can give great commercial satisfaction even in difficult times like these. There are now four Darwin Class 102 sold and this shows that CdM continues not only to be the absolute reference for all those who want to own a real yacht Explorer, but also to be once again a shipyard that listens and translates very well the real needs of yachtsmen in every corner of the world”.

Babbo features three decks, interior generous spaces of 240 square meters and 244 GRT volume, which reflects the nature of an Explorer yacht while offering the world-class lifestyle typical of the superyacht world.

Cantiere delle Marche will also be launching the Nauta Air 108 Explorer in the coming months. Follow the hyperlinks for a look at the Darwin Class yachts already on the water or a closer look at the Nauta Air Explorer range.