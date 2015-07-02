MYBA The Worldwide Yachting Association marked their third decade last year and celebrated the milestone accordingly. This year the collaboration with Porto Montenegro has led to the creation of a new event aimed at brokers and other yachting professionals, but now set against the backdrop of the stunning, and upcoming, yachting destination of Montenegro.

How did the MYBA Pop-Up Superyacht Show come into existence?

BC: “Many parts of the traditional Mediterranean are overcrowded, and the industry is looking for new destinations and possibilities. Over the last few years Montenegro has grown in popularity due to its yacht-friendly legislation, outside EU tax benefits and rapidly growing infrastructure. The show marks the growth and success of Montenegro as a superyacht hub, and was put together with MYBA to help inform the industry about this advantageous charter base (and beautiful cruising grounds).”



Why is Porto Montenegro the perfect destination for this event?

BC: “First and foremost the destination itself. Montenegro is an outstandingly beautiful place and the marina is located within Kotor Bay, a UNESCO protected site. There are over 4000 islands which line the coast from Croatia to Greece, with PM situated in the middle. It is also easily accessible via 3 international airports, with direct links to major European cities, including Nice. The location of the marina, with deep sheltered waters, is also a great spot to berth superyachts where they are protected from the open sea.



Secondly, our award winning facilities and services, which can accommodate yachts up to 180m and 16m draft! This year PM was awarded the THYA Superyacht Marina of the Year award.”

What are both Porto Montenegro and MYBA offering brokers at the show?

FM: “The show offers brokers the opportunity to visit a selection of yachts for charter or sale based in Porto Montenegro. Porto Montenegro offers excellent facilities for mega yachts and, combined with the MYBA label, will ensure a high calibre of yacht and attendees.

The last day of the show will allow brokers to visit some of the spectacular surrounding area. This is an excellent opportunity for the brokers/managers to discover an area which they are already proposing to their yachts and clients.”

Many yachts (and more and more each year) are now based in the Adriatic and it makes sense to have a venue / opportunity to showcase these yachts.”

Will this secure Porto Montenegro as both a yachting and industry destination?

BC: “The industry here is growing considerably. We are continuing to expand to meet demand and will be shortly completing a further 50 berths, taking our total to 450. The show will be a great opportunity to showcase the exceptional conditions Montenegro offers to superyachts where we are investing significantly to create a new commercial centre for the superyacht industry.