This modern, and yet graceful, superyacht holds a legion of new features, which include a beach club with access onto an extended swim platform, extra large hull windows that give a tremendous feeling of light throughout the owners suite and a revised foredeck arrangement for all the tenders and toys required.



The allure of the 47m is that it skillfully offers the owner a flexible and functional layout typically found on a larger yacht. While most vessels on the water claim to have this feature, the NB60 is a yacht which will prove this throughout.

Her elegant main deck saloon and dining area, full beam upper deck lounge, generous multi-functional spaces for all the family and the full height hull windows in the owner’s cabin and upper deck saloon offer extraordinary vistas, opening space and opportunity to use it.

The lower deck has been completely reconsidered providing two spacious VIP’s and two Guest Cabins, all of which offer pullman bunks for extra accommodation. An extra cabin has been positioned behind the bridge to provide extra guest accommodation when required. The interior aesthetic reveals subtle decorative detailing layered upon a minimalist backdrop.

This sleek contemporary look combines a predominantly pale palette with touches of rich dark timbers, specialist finishes and elegant polished stainless detailing.

The theme of this yacht is space, using diffused light, large windows and expertly designed interiors to create an open atmosphere across each internal space, as well as a cutting edge exterior which perfectly represents the evolution of both design studio and builder.