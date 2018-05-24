Best of May: Griffin

This month saw the presentation of a new series of yachts called the Griffin design by Christopher Seymour for Fincantieri, ranging from 66m – 99m. Each model includes three water features with a pool forward and aft on the main deck and a Jacuzzi forward on the deck above.

Best of April: Exploris

Exploris is a 100m explorer concept by Gresham Yacht Design with main saloon located forward of the vessel. One of the main features of this area is the inclusion of a viewing platform that offers panoramic views out to sea.

Best of March: Project Cosmos

At 80m, Project Cosmos is the biggest sale project to date for Heesen Yachts and was penned by Winch Design. The design features extensive use of glass, which is most evident when looking at her profile. Its signature look is the unbroken glass surface that extends from the curved top deck to the straight edge of the upper deck, giving it a strong chiselled look.

Best of February: Tuhura

Presented at The Dubai International Boat Show this year, the 115m concept Tuhura is the latest collaborative work between Igor Lobanov and Dutch shipyard Oceanco since the delivery of motoryacht Jubilee. We love the simplicity of this design with its sweeping shape of the hull and extensive walk around main deck.

Best of January: MY 77M

Due to the sheer level of work required, it is not often that the market is presented with an interior design. However, January saw the announcement of FM Architettura d’Interni’s interior concept for a 77m called MY 77M that aims to push the world of yacht interiors. The use of materials and space management have been carefully considered and would be a welcome surprise on any 70m-plus yacht.

With June around the corner, we have yet to meet the halfway point for the year but already there have been a number of striking and engaging designs from leading design firms. With the summer months nearly upon us, we aren’t likely to see many design announcements until the yacht show season, which is always a reliable source of fresh design thinking.