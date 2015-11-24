With a theme surrounding Dream.Art.Life, the cultural demand for the high-end lifestyle has evidently swayed an evolution of luxury focus at the upcoming China Rendez-Vous. The finest in art, the very highest quality lifestyle products and the most sought-after cars and business jets are set to act as a core activity generator at this year’s showcase given the growth in luxury demand across China; however, for a deeper insight, you can find a luxury focus on Superyachts.com by clicking here.

The China Rendez-Vous, albeit an outstanding luxury showcase, also holds a spotlight on the superyacht lifestyle in order to further the slow-building cultural attraction of yachting in China. What was picked as a promising global market by the superyacht industry, is being furthered by the China Rendez-Vous in a continuous effort of introducing high net worths to the culture of luxury yachting.

This year’s yachting exhibitor list reflects the level of demand currently underway in Asia, offering extremely high-quality and a size range ideal for qualified clientele in the region. Yacht builders such as the iconic Azimut Benetti, Ferretti Group, Sanlorenzo and Sunseeker brands, Ocean Independence, Montecarlo Yachts, will be exhibiting in full force beside Asian yachting representatives such as Hanse Yacht, Maxthon Yacht, Jetpon Yacht and Sease Yacht

Next week will act as a major milestone for the Asian yachting and lifestyle showcase and a tell-tale moment in the ongoing story of a culture’s luxury evolution. Superyachts.com will be on the docks and speaking with the exhibitors who have first hand knowledge of the activity and current state of the luxury in China, stay tuned next week for interviews, on-site features and a unique look at China’s maritime industry.

The 2015 China Rendez-Vous will be taking place on Friday 27th of November.