“This is the most ‘authentic’ yacht I’ve designed in my 40-year career,” says the Italian designer Tommaso Spadolini. “A fundamental part of the design process was reviewing the many commercial ships launched by Rosetti to date." who admits these rugged, seaworthy vessels same DNA have been integrated into the design of the 85m expedition concept.

At First Look

Spadolini’s exterior styling is suitably masculine and robust, a signature strip glazing adds a touch of superyacht elegance to the otherwise purposeful design in line with an expedition yacht or shadow vessel. Structural, yet graceful, the 85m volume invites a host of excitement to its monumental volume, a striking silhouette to shadow any superyacht vessel.

Space, Size and Surprise

When it came to layout, the designer commented on optimising arrangement and space throughout the Supply Vessel. Surprise stand out feature's are the bridge deck providing the perfect vantage point to the starboard boasting a massage parlour, sauna, dressing room and bathroom connected by a corridor to the expansive beach club aft with gym.

Luxe-Living Interior

As a full-custom project, owners can bring in their own interior designers, although Spadolini has developed an interior proposal that he describes as “contemporary and comfortable but not lavish.”

His & Her bathrooms, walk-in wardrobe, and aft dining room to be used by an owner and the owner’s use with a private lounge, study and access to the open foredeck with pool. Another salon aft serves as a media room and or impressive sky lounge for twilight evenings under the stars.

A Storage Sensation

With the ability to carry large tenders for off-the-beaten-track exploration on deck. The aft helipad offers several practical advantages, one being the ability to carry a sailing yacht on board for shorter ventures alongside your superyacht giant.

Large tenders are fundamental also for her expedition use and the portside garage on the lower deck allocates space for two tenders, plus various Personal Water Craft ensuring all provisions are on hand throughout your ocean adventure.