The notion of sentiment could not ring more true than in the name: ‘Seven’, fittingly attributed to the owner’s seven grandchildren. This heartfelt message rings throughout its quarters, a structure made entirely for family in mind, and a large one at that.

Naval architect Ron Holland and Dante O Benini Architects and Partners, have allowed space to be key, while also ensuring the sailing yacht culture of Perini Navi is never lost, even as size comes into play. By true definition for Italian pedigree, Perini Navi could only have delivered such an orchestra of collaborators.

Meticulously considered for a reprieve into tranquility, her soft neutral colour palette marries warm honey hues, flares of gold and lashes of metallics throughout. While, a step into the beach club, her unfussy beach-chic minimalism, offers a stripped back feeling of sophistication. With such an unmistakable sense of ‘less is more’- the al fresco table of the deck can be imagined to host aperitifs at the dozen, where sunset spilling hours of the evening are indulgently on-board the best seat in the house.

Seven’s homely hosting of 5 staterooms for 10 guests, ensures no matter where your destination backdrop, whether mooring up to Portofino’s rugged pastelled coastline, or anchoring out to island hideaways sprinkling the Caribbean, are every much a part of your journey-from the inside out.

While paying homage to her sailing roots, she is every bit the crème de la crème of her calibre. Yet, she breaks the conformity of tradition in a 2017 build that reminds us the style, size and substance of a sailboat needn’t be bereft of the plush perks belonging to her motoryacht counterparts. And so, Seven, as she goes on her family voyage, brings all the function and flair of a culture on the water, and then some, in pure Perini magic.