Custom Creativity

M/Y Hasna boasts a layout that showcases how pure custom yacht building works in practice. With a desire to be closer to the sea, features illuminate this greater connection to nature. Take the engine room placed forward of the lower deck suites so that guests can have a direct connection to the beach club; a perfect access for the younger members of the family to easily lounge in this prime location. Just one of the many creative forms of layout, breaking the mould in true Feadship style, the beach club itself – which includes a gym and a dedicated relaxation area – is not, as is often the case, placed directly on the stern, instead opening up to port and starboard with large balcony doors.

A Family Focus

Everything about her design and layout has the client in mind, creating a family friendly vessel that ensures she will also be desirable for chartering purposes. Everything from her sun deck to her bar running from inside the saloon to the exterior aft deck, whopping 25 metres of deck space available, complete with a BBQ & grill set up, life is best enjoyed on M/Y 'Hasna' outdoors.

“The story of this Feadship very much revolves around the journey of the client and his family,” says Feadship Director Jan-Bart Verkuyl. “He was the first owner ever to give a speech at the start of the build to the entire workforce, sharing his life story and why this Feadship would be so important to him and his family. They were very involved in the build and the owner also flew his friends halfway around the world to share the fun of the construction process with them on several occasions.”

A Personal Interior

A smart aspect of this specific Feadship's design is the way in which M/Y Hasna offers distinctive areas for different generations to optimise, whilst also encompassing a collective space for all. This is mostly down to her interior fluidity, a unifying flow of materials that drape throughout the entire vessel, so seamless and so entirely built for a family in mind.

Striking textures include whitewashed oak, lavish stained walnut with flairs of bronze detailing, giving what only can be assumed a warm space that is both cosy and contemporary. A stunning array of woods and finishes such as the wellness spa boasts mother-of-pearl, dark teak, cedar and marble just to name a few. Keeping it personal, the delicate use of smoked eucalyptus in the master stateroom reflects the owner’s heritage. It doesn't stop there, bespoke pieces of artwork add an even greater sense of personality, one that distinguishes this vessel from the greatest of vessels.

RWD Talent

With a design specialist such as RWD in the mix, M/Y Hasna takes inspiration from the most luxurious of industries, offering a splendid marriage of grand detailing as well as flamboyant fixtures and fittings.

"The brief was to create a timeless exterior profile with lots of subtle details, many of which are inspired by an automotive aesthetic,” explains Charlie Baker, Project Manager at RWD. “Hasna’s profile has an understated elegance interrupted by standout features such as the giant swimming pool on the aft main deck with its infinity waterfall and curved glass sections. Profile elements of note include the sculptural mast structure, the subtle scoops that run around the main superstructure, and the large floating stainless steel cap rail. The latter was an incredible challenge to build, one which Feadship executed exceedingly well.”

We keep our eyes peeled for updates of M/Y Hasna as information unravells, in the mean time; its sleek exterior, colossal size and alluring amenities make it a Feadship giant to be reconned with.