A Festive Charter Onboard .11.11

The 63-metre spectacle .11.11 is one of the standout vessels currently storming the charter market, reflected in the accumulation of numerous accolades including a World Superyacht Award and Asia Boating Award in 2016.

Distinctive exteriors consist of a unique axe bow whose vertical blades make for a seamless cruising performance. Her interiors, meanwhile, are like stepping back in time, having captured the glitzy sophistication of the Art-Deco era.

Gatsby-inspired spaces from the owner’s personal design team include a mirrored bar with 3-dimensional geometric patterning, bold artworks, stainless steel, Italian marble and custom furnishings. Combine this with expert craftsmanship, high onboard standards and excellent service provided by Captain Vaughan and his crew, and you have the perfect charter vessel.

Luxurious on-the-water living includes a sprawling private owner’s deck with a master suite consisting of white leather upholstry, glossy dark wood surfaces and sweeping 180-degree views. The suite opens out onto a private sundeck with jacuzzi, steam room and massage room. Other key features onboard include a full beam main-deck, 4 further deck cabins including 2 convertible twins and an Italian stone bar and terrace on the sundeck.

A .11.11 charter is guaranteed to be as entertaining as it is relaxing; an enticing arsenal of water toys include seadoos, seabobs, kayaks and a wide selection of towables and inflatables. She also houses an 8m custom Limo tender for exploring oceans and running ship-to-shore in any one of her beautiful destinations. Guests will never be want of things to do aboard this glorious vessel.

Wrapped up in 63-metres of finery and ready to take on the ocean, .11.11 is sure to grant your festive wishes.