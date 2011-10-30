Around 100 specially invited guests arrived at the Fort Lauderdale Face Dock last night as the crew of Remember When welcomed people aboard to a display of expertly crafted Silhouette sunglasses, fine wine, champagne, food and, of course, the stunning surroundings of Remember When herself.

As the Miami evening played out across the docks, guests enjoyed the views of hundreds of yachts of the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show from the sun deck whilst gathering around a bustling bar.

Gourmet food circulated whilst influential individuals from across the world mingled under a sophisticated atmosphere provided by the exquisite Remember When. Founder of Christensen Yachts, Dave Christensen, arrived with his wife and President of the US Shipyard, Joe Foggia, as well as Anthony Tivnan of Magellan Jets, Rob Goldstein of Whiskey Blue, Kristin Mclaughlin of Silhouette, Peter de Savary of Vanderbilt Residences and a whole ream of peopel from the influential Miami socialite scene.

Remember When will be on display at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show until the 31st of October, offering the perfect opportunity to see a yacht which fits perfectly with both the Miami Nightlife and international cruising lifestyle.