Sleek and compact for a yacht of her size, M/Y 'My Eden' showcases all the unsurpassed quality of a Golden Yachts build; a vision awakened with precision and elegance headed by Project Director George Chairakakis.

Equally as enviable, is her interior luxe. Ira Petromanolaki, an upcoming Grecian name in Interior design, partnered with the owners technical representative Roni Meshoulam, to ensure a marriage of the sophisticated and the modern in every corner. Its retro feel, soft silhouettes and pastel carpeting offer all the lavish comfort for a home on the water.

Ira Petromanolaki, the talented architect responsible for the interior design of the yacht explains "best quality of materials in conjunction with the contemporary, fresh and stunning design we ended up with the result of the unique yacht 'My Eden'. Owners are very excited about every space of the yacht."

Beyond its luxurious textures of bursting reds and plush plums, is a focal design element; offering owners a close connection to the sea with ethereal elegance. The tri-deck superstructure and glass wrapping offer spectacular views, drenched with natural light as well as a master cabin with high windows for sea views that stretch on for miles.

Space is key, and with this the interiors masterly proportions accommodating 12 guests in six cabins with a chic high-gloss finish and dazzling spotlights, transforming a space of serenity into a dream afloat the ocean. Ofcourse- stamped with true European elegance.

From bridge to deck, the owner can immerse into an ocean sanctuary through expansive deck space and unique Paola Lenti furniture pieces, calling for long summer nights entertaining under sunset skies. Whether you’re at the shores of the Cote d’Azur, or under the Tuscan sun, its Jacuzzi and vast array of water toys offer the seamless blend of interior comfort and superb outdoor living.