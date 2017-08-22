Location & Facilities

Situated between Alicante and Valencia, Port Denia is a superyacht homeport located just 45 minutes away from Ibiza. The marina itself is a draw for owners and captains already cruising the area thanks to its location, however the on-site and fully-equipped shipyard is another reason entirely.

Capable of hauling and maintaining yachts up to 80-metres, winter maintenance periods are taken care of just 100-metres from your berth. Expected amenities while docked are provided with excellent services, not to mention with competitive rates thanks to ressurgence of Spain.

Captains & Crew

Captains and Crew are fully looked after from relocation to short-stop off, dependant on your choice of stay at the marina. The beauty of Denia speaks for itself, offering a vibrant hub for crew looking to relocate; with beaches, history, golf courses, social scenes and restaurants, ‘year-round’ weather and schools for the kids.

The crew themselves can find a world of facilities at their disposal, from discounted gyms, go-kart tracks, watersports and local bars and clubs. All of this is just an addition to the facilities in Port Denia that are designed to make a day’s work as easy as possible with ample opportunity to relax after.

Owners & Charterers

Thanks to the updated Spanish charter laws of 2014, chartering and running a commercial operation in Spain is far easier today than it ever has been.

Guests can arrive via Helicopter or dedicated shuttle and be cruising to Ibiza and Formentera within minutes thanks to two international airports and easy motorway access.

Owners can dock yachts up to 138-metres thanks to one of Europe’s largest berths being located in Port Denia and introduce anything up to 80m into the shipyard.

Berthing with any superyacht and security becomes a concern; however, with Port Denia being just 50-metres from the town centre, full 24-hour private security from the world and the sea as well as peace of mind for the winter.