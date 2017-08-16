Geography

Tax and duty-free fuel is available to both private and commercial vessels at a cost of 45% less than retail price across the Mediterranean. Yachts up to 180-metres can fuel at the marina with a dedicated fuel dock for superyachts; holding up to 800,000 litres of duty-free diesel.

There is no minimum limit or registration restrictions, plus no additional fees, the dock operates all year and offers clear in / out whilst refuelling.

The geographical location of Montenegro means the duty-free fuel is just attraction. With 9% company and capital gains tax (one of the lowest in Europe), %7 VAT on marine related services and 0% VAT on charters compared the 13% in neighbouring Croatia.

Foreign registered yachts can even remain in Montenegrin waters for as long as they like, with multiple changes to crew and guest manifests.

With no restrictions on pickup and drop-off, no tax on charters in Montenegro and a cruising ground linked so readily to the major hotspots of the East Med, this is a mecca for charter and cruising alike.

Berthing

When berthing in the Marina village of Porto Montenegro, crew, owners and guests can all benefit from the myriad world-class facilities; including restaurants, residential areas, boutiques and shops, nightlife and five-star hotel.

From water sports across Boka Bay to Nightlife in Montenegro and Skiing in Kolasin, Porto Montenegro is the hub linking the superyacht lifestyle to the on-land exploration offered up in the world’s first Platinum rated Marina Village.

Crew can also benefit from the berthing opportunities in the region as Porto Montenegro offers up a year round ‘Crew Club’. A free membership programme, the Crew Club provides events, such as sports tournaments and BBQs, discounts around the marina, facilities to relax and rewind as well as a free ski chalet throughout the winter.

Cruising

The benefits of berthing in Montenegro is surrounded by further reasons to visit, dock and cruise the surrounding areas thanks to its platform as a charter hub. Located a short distance from the Croatian border and at the base of the Adriatic, Porto Montenegro is a gateway to the East Med.

Greece, Italy and Croatia are just a short, and stunning, cruise away. Pick up in Porto Montenegro and journey through the Dalmatian Coast for those with a taste for adventure. Just one hour’s cruise from Athens, or two hours to cross to Barcelona, Montenegro is the key to discovering the superyacht hubs of the Mediterranean, but offers its own cruising grounds and activities as well.

Stick to the Montenegrin waters and open up the chance to cruise Kotor, Boka Bay and the Tara Canyon. The historic Lady of the Rock church is the icon of cruising in Montenegro, which leads to Perast and an entire world of UNESCO protected land, sea and mountains beyond.

MYBA

Returning this year (September 8-10) is the highly-acclaimed MYBA Pop-up Superyacht Show in Porto Montenegro, a platform to market your yacht, network with industry and explore the region first-hand. For more information on the show itself, click here to register or read more here.