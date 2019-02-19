Promising a world-class line up of vessels, gadgets and entertainment, Dubai Boat Show lures audiences ranging from serious buyers to lifestyle enthusiasts. In excess of 400 exhibitors and 800 brands from over 60 countries will be showcasing their products and services during the event.

Superyacht Avenue - the show’s iconic main drag - will exhibit a line up of over 50 stunning yachts from leading builders such as Amels, Feadship, Heesen, CRN, Benetti, Lurssen, Oceanco and Baglietto. Meanwhile, the ‘Rad Zone’ is a lagoon dedicated to showcasing all the latest sea toys, from personalised sea scooters to one-man submarines. The show has a distinctive element of fun, with waterbike competitions, the final of the Dubai Fishing Championship and the Flyboard Championship taking place over the five days.

With more than 400 yachts cruising to Dubai for the duration of the show, it can be a little overwhelming knowing where to start. However, a name that has been on everyone’s lips since her launch in Dubai a couple of weeks ago is M/Y Hanaa, part of the Dominator Ilumen range that leapt out of the Virtual Reality concept debuted at a previous show. Hanaa is an beacon of Dominator's esteemed craftsmanship in the Middle East.

Other must-sees include Majesty 140 from Gulf Craft - a UAE-built 43m returning for the second time since its launch at last year’s show - and Sirena 64 from Sirena Yachts, a new breed of expedition vessel whose innovative hull design makes for incredibly smooth cruising.

Those lucky enough to be attending should also check out S7, an Azimut Yachts carbon fibre beauty whose standout feature is her speed - both Coupe and Sport fly versions can exceed 35 knots. Another Gulf Craft vessel - Majesty 100 - possesses lavish interiors that do not compromise performance thanks to two 1,900 HP engines.

Other fantastic boats in attendance include Integrity from Riviera Boat, Silvercraft 36CC from Gulf Craft, and Grande 25 Metri from Azimut. If there is still time, Princess F70 and Cranchi E56 from Princess Yachts also deserve a look-in.

With an action-packed programme of exhibitions and entertainment, Dubai International Boat Show is set to be the UAE event of the year and is fast becoming a staple of the yachting calendar.