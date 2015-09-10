A New Layout

Earlier this year, the Monaco Yacht Show released an updated layout which is allowing for an evolutionary leap forward for the world revered show. This new layout has moved a few elements within the show, yet has allowed for a far more accessible avenue to yachts and the industry experts behind them thanks to extended berths and larger exhibition tents.

One of the main benefits of the new scheme will extend the Quai Rainier III dock by the old Yacht Club, offering three berths for superyachts of over 100 metres long. This will take the afloat exhibition capacity to 121 superyachts. For a closer look at the exact details surrounding the new layout, click here. Alternatively you can take a virtual walk through the show here.

A Sneak Peek At New Yachts

We’ve been hearing some very exciting news surrounding the wave of new yachts set to attend the 25th celebration of the MYS. With the likes of Atlante, Silver Fast, Ester III, Yalla, Suerte, Yersin, Irimari and Madame Kate among the list of yachts taking to Port Hercule for the first time, the Monaco Yacht Show is reflecting the new launch activity of an exciting year. Superyachts.com took a dedicated look at just some of the top new yachts set to attend this year, which you can find here.

More Toys For The Garage

U-Boat Worx recently created the ultimate in superyacht submersibles with the new Superyacht Sub 3, which was revealed to be making a full debut at the 25th edition of the Monaco Yacht Show this September. This, combined with the increasingly-popular inflatable superyacht slide, climbing wall and the return of the DeepFlight Super Falcon Submersible, the 2015 MYS holds a central focus on the world of yachting and everything that surrounds it, you can find our dedicated article here.

The Monaco Yacht Show will be running from 23rd to the 26th September, for a luxury and lifestyle insight into the world-revered superyacht display, click here.

A Brief Look At The Exhibitors

The Monaco Yacht Show brings in exhibitors from around the world to fill the docks of Port Hercule every year, and there is always an expert available in every sector you’re looking for. The builders and brokers of the industry are renowned for their extravagant stands, huge displays and the shows biggest evening events. The likelihood is, anyone searching or selling will have a good idea of exactly who to see, but for a full run-down of industry exhibitors from the Monaco Yacht Show, click here.

A Place To Relax and Unwind

The Upper Deck Lounge was unveiled in 2012, and since then has become a focal area for business opportunities to arise and a cold glass of champagne to be enjoyed, surrounded by high-end art, stylish interiors from the likes of Sabrina Monte-Carlo, fast cars and the finest jewellery in the world.

However, business is not always the name of the game. The Captain and Crew lounge is returning for the second year in a row, offering yacht crews with a safe haven to relax and enjoy the Monaco Yacht Show from the comfort of a two-storey venue by the Yacht Club de Monaco on Quai Louis II.

On the first floor, the restaurant will offer breakfast and lunch (reserved to all yacht captains and only the crews of the superyachts exhibited inside Port Hercules) from 8:30am to 2:30pm, and then will open its doors to all worldwide crews with free refreshments until 7pm.

On the second floor, guests can enjoy chilling out with their peers, listening to music, comfortably laid back in the modern-designed sofas supplied by the new partner MC Interieur. Refreshments and fine wines will be offered by WorldWine Services, partner for their second year as well as a returning Daniele de Winter who will offer massages and therapies.

If a massage isn’t for you, then a whole series of immersive games are available on demand. A new partner in 2015, FunAir is also getting onboard the C&C Lounge to present how much fun the yacht owner and his guests can have with its wide range of thrilling inflatable toys for yachts.