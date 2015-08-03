The event’s three-day programme will begin on the 4th September. Each day along Porto Montenegro’s prestigious Jetty One, international brokers and agents will be invited to explore the yachts (20m+) on display. Saturday and Sunday will both start with a breakfast seminar, and finish respectively with a dock party and the official closing party at the new Porto Montenegro Yacht Club.

Throughout the event brokers, captains and press will be invited to take a private tour of the marina to gain a deeper understanding of its developing infrastructure. Before yachts and brokers depart on Monday 7th, there will also be the opportunity to enjoy a day on the bay with organised familiarisation trips and cultural excursions.

“The event is shaping up well with brokers and yachts in attendance from industry leading brands such as Edmiston, Northrop and Johnson, Camper and Nicholsons and Burgess. We’re looking forward to hosting everyone here in Montenegro and showcasing the best of what the Adriatic has to offer,” explains Billy Canella, Porto Montenegro’s Marina Business Development Manager.



Over the last few years, Montenegro has become the new superyacht hotspot of the Mediterranean. Its yacht-friendly legislation, outside EU tax benefits and rapidly growing infrastructure has superyachts flocking year-round to use this advantageous charter base and explore the 4000+ islands which line the coast from Croatia to Greece.

James Graham-Cloete, MYBA Board Member and Chair of the MYBA Charter Boat Shows Panel, continues, "As we get closer to the show dates, registrations of yachts and brokers are gaining momentum and it is looking like being a great first show. Brokers are excited to inspect yachts based in the region and to discover the many wonderful things that Montenegro has to offer them and their clients."

Porto Montenegro’s state-of-the-art facilities will provide the ideal stage for the very first event of its kind in the region, where international brokers, agents and yachts will have the opportunity to connect and do business in one of the world’s most spectacular cruising grounds.