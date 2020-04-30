Listed for charter with IYC, Skyfall offers no shortage of ultra-luxurious options for entertainment to her guests. Whether it is a game of basketball on deck to basking in her sundeck Jacuzzi, al fresco dining or enjoying her array of water toys, Skyfall represents a true benchmark for the ultimate charter vessel.

With a classic white exterior composed of clean, striking lines, Skyfall’s design promises to remain timeless for years to come, while still turning heads as she cuts her path through the ocean. Remaining true to the expectations of a superyacht of her stature, Skyfall’s interior more than matches her outside glamour. Six staterooms offer generous accommodation for up to 12 guests on board this luxury vessel, while all throughout her interior are expansive light-filled spaces penned with foresight by interior designer Patrick Knowles.

Born from an era of prosperity in the field of American build – the same year that Derecktor Shipyard launched the USA’s largest superyacht Aquila – Skyfall will be making her way to the Mediterranean for this summer’s season. Commenting on her sale in 2018, IYC Sales Consultant Frank Grzeszczak reflected on the integral importance of superyachts such as Skyfall on the modern brokerage market.

‘Considering that the U.S. stock market has been enjoying an upswing for the past eight years with tremendous growth in 2017, I am not surprised that mega yachts of SKYFALL’s caliber are being sought out in the brokerage market,’ Frank told Superyachts.com.

The attached video shows just a glimpse of the potential for adventure, relaxation and 6-star luxury to be enjoyed on-board Skyfall. Get in touch with IYC for more information.