“It feels very safe as Book Ends’ structure is solid - Dutch solid!," explains her Captain from the yacht's current location of Gibraltar. "The vessel is very responsive and accepts steering commands immediately."

"The use of the large rudders in conjunction with the power steering unit makes for a very quick reaction when the steering tiller is moved, even the slightest amount. We can’t wait to welcome the Owners on board their new home away from home!”

Her interior is straight from the boards of Bannenberg & Rowell, offering up a rich and luxurious style inspired by the theme of ‘kinetic energy’. This home away from home is the ideal merge between interior and exterior spaces, and ideal for the longer cruises across the Atlantic.

Designed by Frank Laupman of Omega Architects, Book Ends will be presenting her cutting edge style during her debut at the upcoming Fort Lauderdale Boat Show later this year.