The Baltic 175 ‘Pink Gin VI’ went from inland, out thanks to a tactical and logistical masterclass from Finnish yacht builders Baltic Yachts in preparation for her launch next month.

Weighing only 160 tons thanks to her carbon composite construction, the strategy of moving such a mammoth sailing yacht involved widening streets, tackling roundabouts and working with the government to remove street signs across local roads.

Revellers in the spectacle bore witness to naval architecture by Judel/Vrolijk & Co, with a mysterious interior design and styling by Design Unlimited still to be unveiled.

Her 223ft/67.9m tall sloop rig set on carbon fibre spars are just part of the remarkable, immediately defining design elements; which also includes two hidden balconies, which fold out to create a platform for owners and guests.

Travelling at 10km/hr, Pink Gin VI reached her destination this week and is now ready for her launch on May 12th.