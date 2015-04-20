Showcasing the yacht’s beautifully appointed five-cabin arrangement and custom interior concept, the images will add to the growing interest around X5 among yachting aficionados.

The vessel’s bespoke interior styling was created in a collaboration between renowned designer Fendi Casa, the Princess Design Studio and the yacht’s owner. A gloss cherry wood combined with classic cream leathers, fabrics and furniture is accented with bright velvets and satins giving a feeling of timeless luxury.

Across the main deck saloon bespoke furniture, seating, lighting, fabrics and accessories are finished with the Fendi marque, while the dining area can accommodate up to 10 guests around a macassar ebony table.

The main deck master stateroom features stunning red accessories throughout with a private dressing area, his and hers walk-in wardrobes and a full beam bathroom.

Other notable features include a Sky Lounge on the upper deck with expansive windows, a large 'L' shaped seating area, and additional Fendi Casa chairs and television.