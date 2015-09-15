Originally custom built in 1966, Sherakhan underwent a complete refit by Verkerk Yachting Projects in 2005 and has since gone on to become a proven global explorer.

She boasts a strong charter history thanks to her comfort and style, and can sleep up to 26 guests in 13 individually styled ensuite cabins, including a full-beam master with private jacuzzi, his and hers bathrooms and a walk-in wardrobe.

The vessel also boasts an 18-person jacuzzi, a fully equipped gym, spa and beauty salon.

In terms of performance, Sherakhan has a cruising speed of 11 knots, a maximum speed of 13 knots and a range of 3500 nautical miles from her 108,000-litre fuel tanks. Capable in any condition, proven by her Antartic voyage in 2013.

Sherakhan will be one of two superyachts showcased by Y.CO at Monaco this year, the other being the 57-metre Royal Huisman sailing yacht Twizzle.

The Monaco Yacht Show runs from 23rd – 26th September. Take a look on board Sherakhan through the video above - filmed by Superyachts.com at the 2012 edition of the MYS - for an idea of what visitors can expect.