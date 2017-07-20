The latest delivery, particularly from a Lurssen shipyard, is always eagerly anticipated. She showcases all the plush power and precision we've come to expect from the revered German shipyard.

Making an Entrance

Pending her arrival on the shores of the Cote d'Azur, this will be M/Y Areti's first summer in the Mediterranean before she will reveal herself to the world at this years Monaco Yacht Show. With her successful delivery taking place just yesterday, the announcement of her MYS debut offers the perfect stage for such a colossal Lurssen arrival to take spotlight.

Winch Design Elegance

What to expect from such an ocean jewel is unknown. What we do know is on credibility alone, a Winch Design involvement of any kind grants spectacular design execution. Taking an interior and exterior role, their flair for immaculate design execution and unbridled creativity is expected.

Having worked previously on the interior of Lurssen 156-metre Dilbar, their latest partnership on Areti boasts a sleek and balanced signature, complemented by a traditional but fresh interior stylings. At first glance her subtle cream hull contrasts with a white superstructure where grey accents emerge.

A Life on Deck

For a life on deck; everything is best enjoyed al fresco. Deck spaces provide numerous calm zones where one can feel at home; a secluded rest area forward of the owners suite, boasting its own Jacuzzi. Offering such a seamless blend of indoor and outdoor living, guests can also take advantage of another large Jacuzzi with views from the bridge and sun deck to immerse into ocean indulgence.

Its beach-chic vibe fails to lose any of Areti's quintessential elegance. As you venture onto the lower deck aft, a luxurious spa and sauna await. Plunge into its pool, wonder onto its beach club, and allow it to transport into a vast swim platform. Not to forget her Heli-landing area, providing easy transfers for owners and their guests; Areti was made for a life on deck.

Interior Insights

Her private master suite aswell as additional eight spacious guest cabins dazzle with a completely bespoke design, it seems the owner has taken a prominent role in the layout; where it is built primarily to satisfy exacting requirements and desires. With sumptuous, neutral fabrics and lavish wood along its 85-metres, she presents an air of sophistication, bursting with beauty and comfort.