Sleek style and high-performance, Clorinda entered into construction in 2016 and represents a new phase following the acquisition of ISA Yachts by the Palumbo Group. With this new approach came the introduction of restyled design elements, such as the dark fashion plates with glass inserts and the grey bottom line

Merge this with new functional design notes, like a further fore solarium, and a skylight with blind to provide the master stateroom with even more air and light; and the ISA Sport 120 isn’t just a new launch, but a new evolution in design for the shipyard.

The ISA Sport 120 was created for owners in search of both elegance and performance, along with large exterior spaces and the inside comfort of a one-and-a-half decker cruiser. The architectural framework is conceived to enhance the relation with the environment and to enlarge the deck areas in contact with water and exposed to sunshine.

The proportion between exterior and interior spaces is extremely balanced, with large terraces above the sea, spacious cockpit and flying bridge on one hand, and a huge and bright salon and ample cabins on the other hand. The fully-customizable interiors exploit the available space in the smartest way: the master stateroom, for instance, is laid on two levels, conveniently using the fore sections of main and lower deck.

The design is based on a very sleek profile for a flying bridge motor yacht and stands out for essential features and strong volumetric solutions which confer an almost sculptural expressiveness to the yacht.

The deckhouse and bridge deck stand out for the marked side frames that run lengthwise giving to the whole a strong dynamic tension. Two elegant double aft staircases connecting the swim platform to the sun deck, a true signature trait of ISA Yachts, have an architectural value strengthened by two high bulwarks which link the swim platform to the bow.

One of the key areas on board is the stylish sundeck, proper of a much larger superyacht: forward is the relaxation area with two built-in sofas located behind the windscreen and the starboard navigation bridge; on port side a wet bar is equipped with refrigerator, ice-maker, sink, and dumbwaiter connected to the galley. To starboard a large Jacuzzi offers total relax.

Further stern, in the middle of the deck, there is the dining area with a tailor made table for 12 guests. ISA Sport 120 'Clorinda' is propelled by three MTU 16V 2000 M96 engines developing 1790 Kw each, coupled to 2 side KaMeWa waterjets and a middle KaMeWa booster. Maneuverability is then agile and smooth, with great performance matching an exceptional comfort. The top speed exceeds 34 knots, with a cruise of 27.