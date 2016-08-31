The Tecnopool refit house, whose headquarters are in Viareggio, is considered a true authority in the field of services and refit. The partnership agreement between Tecnopool and Canados is a double-sided agreement benefitting the two companies.

Giorgio Campini, CEO of Tecnopool commented: “Being the second generation in this business, I remember going to the Canados shipyard with my father during school holidays when I was a kid as he was one of their suppliers. When I heard Michel Karsenti whom I know for decades, acquired the shipyard, I immediately contacted him and we met at the astonishing Canados facility.”

“Not only the facility is first class, Canados, unlike most shipyards, does everything in-house. Their wood shop, in particular is absolutely unique. I was thrilled to see that the DNA Canados that has been known for 70 years has not been abandoned, but to the contrary, even reinforced. This is a unique opportunity for Tecnopool to offer first class services in a part of the Mediterranean where most of our boats pass-by during the season. And with the proximity of Rome Fiumicino airport, Canados-Tecnopool will surely attract lots of interest from our clients.”

Canados will now be able to offer the expected owners service and warranty works in the most reputable Mediterranean shipyards, using the leverage and technical assistance of Tecnopool’s experts and project managers.



On the other side, Tecnopool made Canados its exclusive service and refit partner in the area going from the Argentario region to the Gulf of Naples. Canados will service Tecnopool’s wide client list in Rome, where most yacht owners like to cruise but were not able to find professional shipyards.