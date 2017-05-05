Capturing the first meeting of the two remarkable vessels, Peter Seyfferth of TheYachtPhoto shares his candid snaps in the early morning light of Monaco bay.

While the journey of S/Y A has been a remarkably well-documented one, the design and style that split opinion worldwide is - regardless of individual taste - an iconic addition to the global superyacht fleet, as was M/Y A upon launch.

With a mainmast which soars over the water line at 100-metres tall in total, Sailing Yacht A entered the global spotlight thanks to her design, and size; yet maintains a world of mystery on board, and even in profile, as she is yet to be seen with fully deployed sails.

Built at Nobiskrug, S/Y A is one of the most advanced superyachts with unique features such as underwater observation pod, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems, S/Y is a worthy successor to her sistership M/Y A and a sight to behold when sat aside one another.