'A' on 'A': Two Eras of Revolutionary Design Meet
Having been handed over to her owner, the 142.8-metre (468’6”ft) Sailing Yacht A arrived in Monaco, only to be greeted by it’s predecessor Motor Yacht A, the 119-metre (390’5”ft) icon of style which entered the water in 2008; symbolising a new era of revolutionary design and owner-driven innovation.
Capturing the first meeting of the two remarkable vessels, Peter Seyfferth of TheYachtPhoto shares his candid snaps in the early morning light of Monaco bay.
While the journey of S/Y A has been a remarkably well-documented one, the design and style that split opinion worldwide is - regardless of individual taste - an iconic addition to the global superyacht fleet, as was M/Y A upon launch.
With a mainmast which soars over the water line at 100-metres tall in total, Sailing Yacht A entered the global spotlight thanks to her design, and size; yet maintains a world of mystery on board, and even in profile, as she is yet to be seen with fully deployed sails.
Built at Nobiskrug, S/Y A is one of the most advanced superyachts with unique features such as underwater observation pod, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems, S/Y is a worthy successor to her sistership M/Y A and a sight to behold when sat aside one another.