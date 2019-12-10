Hosting M/Y Azzam, M/Y Eclipse, M/Y YAS and the iconic Sailing Yacht A, these head-turning superyachts joined a fleet of over 2,000 unique yacht arrivals this 2019 with over 8,000 overall entries. This year, the Porto Montenegro marina reported its most successful season ever, in terms of both annual and monthly occupancy and number of arrivals, as well as the high standards of customer service bolstered by a rich calendar of Crew Club events, which were attended in record numbers.

The Mediterranean’s leading luxury yacht homeport’s annual occupancy for 2019 set a record high with a 13.5% year-to-date increase, and corresponding 16.3% monthly increase. The marina also reported 14% increased occupancy in berths for vessels over 30m in length, while the average length of stay was 61% longer as compared to 2018. These figures stand in firm support of Porto Montenegro’s status as the homeport of choice in the Central Mediterranean.

“So far, this year, Porto Montenegro has witnessed over 2,000 unique yacht arrivals with over 8,000 overall entries. These strikingly positive results are an outcome of our strategic promotions targeted to marina clients, resulting in increased confidence year-by-year and an outstanding set of achievements. This summer, the marina village welcomed several ‘giga-yachts’, among the largest 10 in the world, from Azzam (180m), Eclipse (164m), YAS (141m), to the world’s largest sailing yacht “Sailing Yacht A”, sized at an impressive 143m”, comments Porto Montenegro Marina Analyst, Lazar Bakic.

In terms of client demographics, the marina clientele remains largely the same as the previous year with guests from the UK, Russia, Germany, Montenegro, Serbia, Malta, Ukraine, and Italy, as well as the US and UAE, making up the client base for berths under 30m.

As far as the bigger vessels are concerned, Porto Montenegro’s superyacht clients cruise in from as close as the UK, Montenegro, Poland and Turkey, and as far as the Cayman and British Virgin Islands, as well as other continents.

“Porto Montenegro’s Marina, Marketing and Sales teams invest continued efforts in promoting the destination to yacht owners and Captains across the globe, to place the Mediterranean’s leading luxury yacht homeport among the world’s competitors.

Our international visibility is boosted through our attendance at the likes of Monaco, Cannes, Dusseldorf, Southampton and Dubai boat shows, among others. We closely monitor new markets and analyse yachts production trends across the world’s greatest shipyards. Our findings increasingly suggest a growing market together with increased demand for superyacht berths growing year-by-year,” added Bakic.

In 2019, Porto Montenegro hosted several high caliber yachting events, among those, the RC44 circuit regatta, Polo in the Port tournament, and Giga Yachts Captains Forum, and has grown its residential offering with the additions of the new Regent Pool Club Residences BAIA wing and latest standalone residence, Elena Residences. “In 2020, we plan to keep up with these positive trends and forward-thinking movement”, said Danilo Kalezic, Senior PR and Marketing Manager at Porto Montenegro.

We look forward to Porto Montenegro and the East Mediterranean region going from strength to strength into 2020.