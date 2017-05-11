Domianting headlines this month, the world watched in awe as Sailing Yacht A arrived in Monaco, only to cross paths with Blohm + Voss' stunning Motor Yacht A, the 119-metre (390'5"ft) in what has been considered an iconic spectacle of innovation in one frame.

As the journey of S/Y A seems to continue, well documented and with the world watching, her most recent revelation put her back in the spotlight. With her three sails recently showcased, she was caught by Photographer Carl Groll and the world once more gazed on in amazement.

With an exterior style by Philippe Starck, an arguably outlandish design concept that divided opinion and inspired public debate, this iconic vision of excellence could be spotted from afar simply by its striking silhouette and colossal size, but its sails this time were the talking point.

Until further revelations develop such as her advanced features of underwater observation pod, hybrid diesel-electric propulsion system and state-of-the-art navigation systems, Nobiskrug's S/Y A remains an unrivalled spectacle that has taken the yachting world by storm.