Lead by Managing Director Roland Heiler, a Member of the Board at Porsche Design Group, we take a closer look at this joint force of creativity from Dynamiq Yachts and Studio F.A Porsche; delving into everything from its exterior and interiors to its exciting personalised features, merging style, creativity and innovation, with an evolved process of personalisation.

A Monumental Collaboration

The name says it all: GTT stands for Grand Turismo Transatlantic. Two world leaders in hydrodynamics, both from the Netherlands, commissioned to create efficient hulls for the new series. Vripack developed the hull lines of the GTT 115, while Van Oossanen is responsible for the naval architecture of the GTT 100 and GTT 85 models, proving it's a power partnership to be watched.

Roland Heiler, Managing Director, comments on how this monumental collaboration, marks a move toward a new league of yacht owners open to innovation. “Taking the spirit of high-performance sportscar styling to the high seas, the Dynamiq GTT 115 is designed to appeal to car lovers and forward-thinking yacht owners who appreciate the advantages of speed, style and our philosophy of intelligent performance" says Roland Heiler.

Signature Exterior & Personalisation

Iconic to Porsche, the models are available in both signature colors such as Porsche Carrara white, as well as stunning Rhodium Silver, Chalk or custom Monte-Carlo Blue. Its refined lines signature Porsche elements such as the Targa-style mullions or the transom design that echoes the Mission E concept will be well loved and recognised by many.

Yet what truly sets Dynamiq apart as a builder, is the ability for clients to truly configure their purchase online to their own specific requirements, personalising every aspect of the yacht, from paint colours to interiors and electronics, and automatically track the total cost, all within a snappy delivery time that feels too good to be true. This easy-to-use innovation brings complete transparency to the yacht-buying process – just one way that Dynamiq is seeking to bring about a paradigm shift in the yachting industry.

Interior Luxe on Board

On the inside, the sporty yet refined interior features three or four luxury cabins with Saddle brown and Luxor beige leather with carbon fibre details, and expansive surfaces of warm Sahara Noir marble. The furniture and interior decor developed in association with the talented Italian designer brand Minotti offering class and sophistication unparalleled.

Discussing the interior goal, Sergei Dobroserdov, Dynamiq CEO shares his thoughts on its spectacular design features for a yacht of its size. “When we talk about comfort and top service, the ideal for this size of yacht is six guests in three cabins served by a 1:1 ratio of six crew for genuinely exclusive onboard service” says Dynamiq CEO Sergei Dobroserdov. “We also designed the interior ceiling heights to more than 2.15 metres (7 ft), even in the lower deck cabins: that’s real luxury on a 35- metre yacht.”

A Shipyard Set Apart

It is therefore safe to say, Dynamiq yachts bring the comfort and luxury of much larger superyachts to a smaller segment of the market, aimed at a discerning clientele that appreciates the builder’s rational approach to creating more manageable yachts. “Our target clients might include those who are looking to downsize from larger 50- or 60-metre yachts,” continues Dobroserdov.

“They are already accustomed to the highest standards, but are ready to leave behind the hassle and huge costs of owning large vessels so they can enjoy the fun side of yacht ownership. The Dynamiq GTT 115 is the perfect realisation of utmost comfort and a sporty lifestyle in a practical and relatively compact package.”

The first GTT 115 by Studio F.A. Porsche is available for sale with delivery in September 2017. Her world debut will take place at the 2017 Monaco Yacht Show and the yacht will attend subsequent international events. Stay tuned for more.