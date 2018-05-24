The eager wait from spectators and potential buyers alike will be worth it; Solo’s key features such as the beach club, oversized glass-walled gym with a fold-out terrace, touch-and-go helideck aft, full-height windows for 180-degree views as well as a jacuzzi, sauna and hammam are being put in place.

At 72-metres, Solo is 3-metres longer with a larger volume than her sister, the 69-metre Suerte. Solo plays on Suerte’s delicate naval architecture but offers key differences adjacent throughout such as underwater exhausts allowing for a substantial gain of volume on all decks, a larger winter garden; larger aft deck with 6-metre transversal pool, glass bulwarks sections for unobstructed sea views; and a wide body upper deck allowing for an oversized panoramic salon.

Furthermore, Solo’s innovation also includes Tankoa’s initiative for a longer waterline which will provide a higher top speed in excess of 17.5 knots. Solo’s clever design can make room for tenders and toys which can be stored between the foredeck and a twin side-loading garage, providing room for two 7.5m tenders, rescue boat and PWCs.

An insight into her luxe interior by Francesco Paszkowski and Margherita Casprini showcases glossy silhouettes alternating fluently; fused with rich hues offset with floor to ceiling windows.

Solo's luxury accommodation layout includes six cabins for up to twelves guests, comprising of a master suite on the private owner's deck, a VIP suite, two doubles and two twins. NB, the hairdressing/massage room and the owner’s study can also be converted into additional cabins as they are both equipped with a full bathroom.