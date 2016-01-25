Atlante is the result of a collaboration between CRN Technical Office, which oversaw the naval design, Studio Nuvolari Lenard, which was responsible for the exterior profile, and Studio Gilles & Boissier Interior Design.

Measuring 55 metres in length, with an intentionally strong, stylistic identity drawing inspiration from the style elements typical of military ships, Atlante is a step outside the box. Square forms, sharp lines and innovative solutions, combined with an extraordinary attention to stylistic and aesthetic details of the interior: these are the distinctive features of Atlante, which boasts four different and original decks to discover. As well as the Owner’s Suite, Atlante features 4 VIP cabins for a total of 12 guests, alongside the 13 crew members.



Perfectly interpreting the requirements of the Owner who explicitly requested a yacht with a strong masculine touch, inspired by an unforgettable sporting icon of the automotive industry, CRN created a vessel which truly breaks the mould. The shipyard has made no compromises in this project, once again showing its versatility in being able to offer the customer personalised design solutions and set up a competent dialogue with the most important names in the world of international design.



There are many stylistic features requested by the Owner himself, who was personally involved in the construction right from the initial phases, providing formal input on details which recur throughout the yacht. These include innovative handrails in polished steel with a trapezoidal profile, which is reminiscent of a diamond and reflects natural light in a similar way.

The interior is designed to create a strong sense of intimacy; every detail is carefully studied to guarantee the absolute privacy requested by the Owner. This attitude is also confirmed by the colour schemes dominating the different areas: the dark colours of the hull and superstructure are also found in the interior, where different tones of Carrara and Verona marble – from lighter colours and veining to darker colours – combine wonderfully with the tones of smoked oak skilfully mixed with brushed fir, black oak and larch. The result is an elegant superyacht which makes wood and formal choices its calling card.