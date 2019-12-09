FB703 M/Y “Bacchanal”, a Benetti superyacht was handed over to its owner at a ceremony held in Viareggio. The yacht at 46.95 meters long, with a draught of 2.32 meters and a gross tonnage of almost 440 tonnes, is an understated classic merging the best of style and performance for its new, passionate owner.

The yacht’s elegant exterior lines are by Benetti, while the interiors are a joint effort by owner-chosen architect Mauricio Gómez de Tuddo and the Benetti Interior Style Department. The layout, designed to accommodate 12 guests and 7 crew, is spread across four decks, on which both interiors and exteriors share the same uniform approach.

This effort can be seen most clearly on the Main Deck, where the cockpit, dining area and main lounge are divided by full-width frameless sliding glass doors, creating an airy in & out veranda space. The pleasurable sensation of being out in the open air and having more direct contact with the sea makes the spaces seem larger and fills them with natural light. This solution is enriched and enhanced by the choice of teak floors with black caulking in both indoor and outdoor areas.

Despite the international feel of the yacht’s style, influenced significantly by architect Mauricio Gómez de Tuddo who worked with the Benetti Interior Style Department on the décor, M/Y “Bacchanal” is permeated by unique furnishings “Made in Italy” by brands like Minotti and Paola Lenti, as well as by Giorgetti, Rimadesio, Poltrona Frau and Exteta.

At the delivery ceremony, the particularly proud and satisfied owner said: “After my first Benetti in 2015, I came back to work with a team that on my opinion realises one of the best yachts in the world. I’m happy that everything is the result of a masterfully orchestrated teamwork and all my ideas and wishes were welcomed.”

The layout is spread across 4 decks, all featuring a deliberately uniform approach requested by the owner, which cancels out the boundaries between interior and exterior. The 6 cabins, including the owner’s suite, provide accommodation for 12 people, with 5 cabins for 7 crew members.

The desire for continuity across the various settings is clear to see on the Main Deck. This is where the owner’s full-beam apartment and private study are situated, along with an in & out veranda in the stern fitted with a frameless sliding glass door. Here, the dining area, main lounge and cockpit form a single light-flooded space that has a remarkably airy feel. The natural light that fills these spaces and the ever-present visual contact with the surrounding environment convey a feeling of living the outdoor life.

Spatial continuity is the boat’s main theme and can also be seen in the choice of materials: the style of the teak decking outside is reflected in the fine wengé parquet, with 60 mm wide blocks, in the main lounge, the owner’s bathroom, the captain’s cabin and the sky lounge. Making another contribution to the boat’s airy atmosphere is the decision to use Thassos marble in the guest bathrooms. This white, almost crystalline material is used for the floor, walls and shower tray, creating an interesting contrast with the black granite chosen for the tops.

The furniture plays on combinations of materials and colours, dominated by teak and a metallized grey that is reminiscent of parts of the superstructure. The custom swimming pool in the bow area on the Sun Deck is lined with mosaic by Sicis. The furnishings on this deck, notably the sunbeds, represent an open invitation both to relax in peace and quiet, as well as to enjoy convivial and entertaining moments around a table that can seat up to 12 people.

Elegant, timeless and iconic in her style, M/Y Bacchanal proves to be another example of Benetti brilliance.