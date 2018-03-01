The custom made 60-metre Benetti, knows how to make an entrance. She offers a stunning exterior space, superb volume and a flexible interior where all cabins other than the master can be twin or double. Her complete refit in 2017, the cherry on her cake, has transformed her expansive social space living space, available to charter with West Nautical.

Andrew Winch modelled his exterior design on the iconic Ferrari, Lamborghini and Maserati sports cars, using their inspiration to create sweeping lines with clean radii and balanced windows. Her charter history proves this, boasting a history of her ocean quarters transcending guests to each corner of the world in style and ease whether to a Caribbean island or a rustic Mediterranean coastal town.

Ultra-modern with a traditional flair, no moment of M/Y St. David is without Winch Design magic. It is therefore easy to see how St. David's interior was inspired by the prestigious hotels of the Italian Riviera, accommodation 12 guests into 6 cabins, her interiors offer a stylish step into decadence. A merging of warm honey coloured palette and mint trimmings deck her out, while her striking mosaic floors, sculptured tables that rise and fall, detailed marquetry (not to mention magnificent sweeping spiral staircase), her Baroque style architecture and European elegance shines through.

When guests are done marvelling her visual allure there are the perks of paradise to be discovered. Her massage room with on board masseuse means closing your adventure-packed afternoons with an early evening massage; just the treat before going alfresco at the mercy of a Mediterranean backdrop.

All areas are open, spacious and functional; from the sundeck pool and main deck bar to the bridge deck verandah. Take her Teppanyaki grill, portable karaoke system and full disco and bandstand, she greets the outdoors with all the plush additions made for being at one with nature. Her large pool, and huge entertainment area are winning moments, while her outdoor cinema makes starlit movie nights, as a world wonder awaits you at twilight.

St. David is available for sale and charter with West Nautical in the East and West Mediterranean for the Summer Season, and the Caribbean in the Winter Season.