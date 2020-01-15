SY200, a 200-foot sailing yacht, will be entirely self-sufficient in its energy requirements and promises to be the “best performer in its category”. Briand’s London-based studio has revealed exciting details about a project that is not only revolutionary in green innovation but opulent in every aspect of its aesthetic. A true sailing experience, SY200 is a dream for any owner wanting the very best in engineering and performance.

Eager to break away from the trend of sailing yachts adopting engines that usually run on motor vessels, Briand has returned to authentic sailing values to develop a concept that mimics the design approach of smaller racing yachts, only on a much larger scale.

SY200 is entirely wind propelled, and the studio has lauded their creation as a “true leader in the new wave of ‘green’ superyachts.” The brief was to build a superyacht that would discharge zero emissions when travelling from port to port, and this has been achieved by harnessing kinetic energy, storing energy in a 20-tonne onboard tank while also limiting tonnage to under 500GT. The yacht will generage 500kW when sailing at 15 knots and 200kW at 12 knots, enough to meet the onboard power demands of the hotel and manoeuvring systems. Briand’s undoubted expertise has also ensured that the naval architecture backs this up through a high-performance hull design.

This commitment to sustainability has certainly not squandered the superyacht’s image, as it sports the clean, dynamic lines that have come to be synonymous with the work of Philippe Briand. A sloop sailing rig has been elected to complement a contemporary hull which features a slightly inverted bow. The foremast stands at an incredible 83.5m above the waterline, while the upward sail area is 2,000m 2 and the downwind sail area more than 3,000m2.

Commenting on his latest design, Philippe Briand said “I have always expressed my faith in technology and efficiency, as they are an integral part of the yacht design process.” Briand admitted that in the past, all of his yachts had at least the hidden motivation of winning regattas, but that he has adapted to meet the requirements of a younger generation, less inclined for such advanced sailing yachts.

Philippe Briand’s commitment to combating environmental concerns is unwavering. “I believe we need to embrace ‘lateral thinking’ when it comes to the future of sailing yacht design,” stated the world-renowned designer. “We want to work alongside owners to create the perfect renewable energy machine, using only wind, water and solar energy to run the yacht and provide an exceptional experience of peace on board and exploration of the sea.”

“Instead of using competition between owners as a motivator, environmental sustainability will become the reason to push the boundaries of technology and efficiency in superyachting. This is something we are very passionate about.”

At 60m in length and with a beam of 10.50m, SY200 is a voluminous yacht with plenty of guest space to enjoy luxury escapes. The yacht’s GA is a is a change from traditional setting where an engine room amidships below the main guest accommodations. Instead, SY200 moves the engine room away from the guest area to reduce noise in guest cabins while also freeing up more space for larger cabins. Complete guest privacy is offered in the aft areas, and the owner will enjoy a full-beam private suite that leads onto a large terrace where their own Jacuzzi provides direct access to the water.

The thrills spill over onto the exterior of the yacht, where guests are treated to the natural adventure of the sailing experience. Above all else, guests will flock to the owner’s aft steering station, where up to 14 people can dive into the adrenaline-pumping sensations created by harnessing the natural power of the wind. It isn’t all fast-paced action however, there are more than enough opportunities to wind down and take in the breath-taking surroundings. In the cockpit rests a huge 16-seat dining table, perfect for wining and dining whilst soaking up panoramic views of the ocean.