Landing in the water in 1913, the sophisticated schooner is filled with both historic heritage and modern opportunity. Vagrant is set to receive a complete upgrade, bringing the latest technology, quality materials and onboard systems to revitalise a racing icon, all while respecting her origins.

This is undoubtedly a project that will add something new to the modern yachting fleet, with a performance edge and a stunning style, fit to cruise for a further century.

Arriving at the Royal Huisman facilities in Vollenhove only last week, work has begun to bring the icon up-to-speed with the modern world after a full-strip, sandblast and complete preservation project of a century old steel hull, with new deck re-installed.

A project of this calibre requires the best, and Huisfit have brought Dykstra Naval Architects and Rondal on board to provide modern rigging of the schooner; with updated yankee mainsail, main staysail and queen fisherman, while Rondal are bringing brand-new aluminium masts to the table.

Inside, the owner’s and guest accommodation will receive the full refurbish treatment while crew quarters can be crafted to enhance the luxury experience on board without compromising on space or comfort; all including new engine, generators, heating, air-con and more mod-cons for the perfect cruising experience.

Vagrant will be returning to the water in 2019, not to mention a whole new level of aspirational sophistication with it.