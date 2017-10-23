You launched your Athenian studio Lally Poulias in 1993, since then have you seen a shift in modern client demands?

In 1990 to 2000 a 60m yacht was regarded to be a large mega yacht, with most yachts designed then for private use only. Many clients realized that their first boat was too small for them and felt the need for a larger and more luxurious yacht.

Therefore, the need for a bigger boat became a trend and makes up the landscape that we know today. At that time design emphasis was given to the interior accommodation and not so much to the external decks, where today, the external spaces play the primer design role.

With yachts like Alysia 91.40m and Annaliesse 91.50m in your portfolio, how do you see large yacht design evolving and what are you hoping to bring to that change?

Contemporary yacht design is based on the new client’s interest in bespoke architectural shapes. In other words all designers are trying to create unique shapes different to what we were used to before. The mega yachts become more stylish and bigger in size. Of course, my opinion is that by going bigger we may end up having cruise liners instead of yachts!

I personally believe that we designers must firstly refer, study and understand classical architecture before we try to go into modernism. If one has the correct foundations and knowledge then his work will remain timeless such as Jon Bannenberg’s, Le corbusier’s, Frank Loyd Wright’s and others.

Lally Poulias Design is described as “blending geometry with aesthetics.” Would you say you have a signature style?

I like to design boats of different sizes and styles from motor yachts to fast motor boats to traditional sailing yachts. All my designs are based on Pythagoras’ theory of the Golden Section, the Golden Spiral and the Golden Rectangle. These theories were widely used in ancient Greece and Renaissance.

You are currently working on a highly confidential and “ground-breaking” superyacht project. Could you comment on the shift in current design trends?

I believe that current trends focus on the exterior design and the open air activities on board. Enormous glazed surfaces like windows, swimming pools, Jacuzzis, external gardens, waterfalls and open air bars to name a few. These are essential features that a modern mega yacht should have.

Internally many clients desire to split the interior of their luxurious boat into sections for privacy. My final words; Mega yacht design will keep on evolving according to the new trends which are dictated by technology, fashion and new materials.