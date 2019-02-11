Queen of Sheba has been one of the most popular charter yachts in Scandinavia, and has exhibited at the 2018 Cannes and Monaco shows. She is well-renowned across the industry, however a desire to upgrade to a larger yacht has driven the Owners to part ways. She is, for all intents and purposes, good as new, thanks to very limited use and an intensive maintenance program.

Minimising wear and tear, Queen of Sheba has been berthed in the fresh waters of Sweden for the majority of her life, cruising only short distances to Norway and undertaking four short term visits to the Mediterranean by transport. She has been removed from the water and kept in covered and heated storage during winters, and underwent a full paint job of the hull and superstructure last year - you would be hard pressed to find a better looked after yacht anywhere on the high seas.

The rigorous maintenance policy and low engine hours onboard Queen of Sheba ensures a zero breakdown policy. Tim elaborates: “This means we are always servicing, updating, replacing and modernising. Her paintwork and electronics are painstakingly maintained, and lots of money has been spent on keeping her in tip top condition. Everything is working perfectly, and everything is as it should be.”

In addition to the time and money that has gone into the upkeep of Queen of Sheba, her security and safety systems are also top of the range. “We’ve been maintaining the boat under MLC and ISM standard,” says Tim, “Something that is neither required or expected for a yacht the size of Queen of Sheba, but it reflects the care and attention that has been put into maintaining her quality, the current owner expects nothing less.”

As for the boat itself, Queen of Sheba is a Mediterranean fair-weather cruising boat emanating a classic-contemporary style. “She handles the sea well but ultimately she is designed for Mediterranean port hopping and she really has the speed to do it; she has lots of power and speed to get to these places,” Tim elaborates.

The yacht’s outdoor spaces possess a sociable sun deck complete with a barbecue and jacuzzi, as well as a good selection of toys. Her classic yet modern interiors feature neutral carpets and soft furnishings, however Tim is quick to qualify that this is subject to owner request: “It would be a simple and cost-effective job for a new owner to fit more modern features if they so wished. A new owner could turn the boat around to a totally different interior style in around two weeks.”

Queen of Sheba is able to accommodate ten guests in five cabins, comprising a full beam master suite on the main deck, two double cabins and two twin cabins. There is also the added benefit of two children’s Pullmans, taking the total number of guests onboard to 12 if desired.

Queen of Sheba’s meticulous caretaking make her a beguiling prospect for potential buyers, and her turnkey state means that she is immediately ready for a new owner to step onboard. Those interested should get in touch with West Nautical.