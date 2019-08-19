Artefact is a stunning embodiment of the necessity to merge standout design, greener yachting practices and top-grade performance in one ground-breaking superyacht. Following her launch earlier this year, we took a closer look at exactly how Nobiskrug has again pushed the boundaries of yacht building with M/Y Artefact.

Gregory C. Marshall has surpassed the traditional expectations of exterior design on Artefact. Among her notable features, the vessel uses solar panels and a large battery storage system allowing her to sail for a substantial period without use of combustion engines. With increasing regulations in regards to the use of combustion engines in protected areas such as the fjords of West Norway, this is an extremely topical addition in line with a demand for change in the industry.

On a similar note, Artefact uses a unique positioning system which allows it to hold position without dropping anchor, thereby protecting the seabed and minimising the impact made by docking.

Perhaps this yacht’s most notable design features however are her floor-to-ceiling glass windows, featuring almost 60 tons of glass in an intricate and distinctive pattern that can only be described as a design work of art.

We spoke with Pascale Reymond, of Reymond Langton Design, who worked with Nobiskrug on the interiors of Artefact.

“The product was fantastic, the way it was finished – immaculate. This yacht doesn’t age.”

Similarly, Pascale was particularly impressed by the amount of glass on Artefact, something which truly represented a step forward in yacht design and innovation. “It gives me goosebumps today… when they unveiled the windows in the shed. It was simply fantastic.”

Artefact will be making her worldwide debut at the Monaco Yacht Show 2019, where she will be certain to catch more than a few sets of eyes.