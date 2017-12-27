The Top 100

As we do every year, we began January with our forecast of the latest superyachts set to enter the Top 100. With Aviva firing the starting pistol on the new launch roster, we forecasted nine yachts to hit the water this year; with five finding their way over the course of the year.

Nonetheless, we had the pleasure of witnessing the arrival of Aviva at the top of the year, followed quickly by Project Thunder, Jubilee, Areti and the delivery of Sailing Yacht A. These new entrants may have been commissioned three to four years ago, but offer up an amazing insight into the progressive nature of design, and the increasingly individualistic vision of the modern day owner.

In 2018, we’re looking forward to bringing you another rundown of the top yachts set to reach the water and enter the halls of fame that is the Top 100. After all, Lurssen kept us all on our toes moving into the holiday season with the technical launch of SHU, and many more are scheduled to follow across the world.

Launches & Projects

How I surmise 365 days of design and delivery, I don’t know; however, this year’s new launches, latest designs and new projects have been a striking illustration of a creative renaissance across the industry. Bolder owners, more confident commissions and a wealth of experts constantly uncovering new solutions through design has been fuel to the fire of 2017.

Across the year we’ve seen the likes of Jubilee - and award-winning and groundbreaking Lobanov design - strike awe into onlookers. We’ve seen S/Y A continue to split opinion, and acclaimed arrivals - such as Home, Samaya, Seven, Kalliente, Aurora, Endeavour II, CID, N2H, Seasense, Razan, Areti and Seven Sins - push the global fleet forward in terms of style, design and character.

However, there is no rest for the new launch pages as we look to 2018 for updates on current projects - from the Bilgin 263, Project Fiji, REV, Ragnar, Nobiskrug’s Glass Yacht, CRN 137, to the latest Abeking - but with that will come our view on 2018 as we return to the new project forecast for the year.

Exclusive Insights

We deliver content across the year, and while most stories surround the arrival of new yachts and announcements of new projects, we’ve had the good fortune of speaking exclusively to a number of people to bring you the latest this year.

Nowhere is this truer than the Monaco Yacht Show, where over 70 interviewees joined us in the studio this year to discuss the shifting landscape of design, brokerage, new build and changing attitudes of both industry and owner of the entire industry.

From H.S.H. Prince Albert II of Monaco offering an insight into sustainability in Monaco, to our work across the year; including the Owner’s of Nero and their first impressions of the refit; Sherakhan’s return to the market; stepping on board Game Changer in London; looking into the world of Montenegro; speaking with Russell Coutts ahead of the America’s Cup and working to deliver the latest on the American Market at the Fort Lauderdale Boat Show - to name but a few.

While there is only so much space to include a year’s look into the superyacht world, our in-depth insights have made 2017 an incredibly enjoyable year for myself, and the team and we'll be coming back with a new and improved take on exclusivity, next year.

InDepth

The destination game is widely known to be a shifting landscape, with the Mediterranean facing keen competition from global hotspots and upcoming hubs looking to be the next big thing for superyacht owners. With this came our first InDepth magazine, the first ever print publication of Superyachts.com an initiative which looks at the best yachting hotspots across the world.

With the second year of publishing now over, 2017 was the chance for us to look into the Bahamas, following our view on the BVI in 2016, and the chance to return to the region in print. Once the 31st gives way to a new year, we’re back on the hunt across the globe and looking to bring you insights from across the world once again.

This is just a view of our year as both a media platform and a team, and barely covers the incredible projects and shoots on which we've embarked over the year. For a closer look at our pan-industry breakdown of design, launches, industry, sales, charter, refit and interior worlds, simply follow the hyperlinks provided.