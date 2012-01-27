A1 Yacht Trade Consortium Announce Price Reduction to M/Y Georgia
George Hapipis of A1 Yacht Trade Consortium has announced the significant €490,000 price reduction to the 25m Sunseeker superyacht Georgia.
Part of the Sunseeker Predator 82 range, this sleek and contemporary 25m planing motor yacht was launched in 2007. Georgia is an excellent cruising yacht, capable of reaching a top speed of 35 knots and maintaining a cruising speed of 27 knots for those who long for a luxurious cruise around an exotic island.
Still maintained to an exemplary standard, Georgia can comfortably accommodate up to eight guests in four well-appointed and luxuriously designed cabins.
Having undergone a significant €490,000 price reduction, M/Y Georgia is available for sale through A1 Yacht Trade Consortium for an asking price of €1.8m