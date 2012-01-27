Part of the Sunseeker Predator 82 range, this sleek and contemporary 25m planing motor yacht was launched in 2007. Georgia is an excellent cruising yacht, capable of reaching a top speed of 35 knots and maintaining a cruising speed of 27 knots for those who long for a luxurious cruise around an exotic island.

Still maintained to an exemplary standard, Georgia can comfortably accommodate up to eight guests in four well-appointed and luxuriously designed cabins.

Having undergone a significant €490,000 price reduction, M/Y Georgia is available for sale through A1 Yacht Trade Consortium for an asking price of €1.8m