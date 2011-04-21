With details surrounding the sale still to emerge, this breaking announcement from A1 broker George Hapipis has highlighted the sale of one of the most remarkable yachts to be launched this year.

The sale of superyacht Sapphire was an in-house detail which has now also provided A1 Yacht Trade Consortium with the exclusive technical and operational management of the yacht.

Designed inside and out by Newcruise, Sapphire is an incredibly beautiful custom yacht from the leading Northern European shipyard and currently stands at number 97 in the Top 100 Largest Yachts in the World.

We will be keeping you up to date as details surrounding the sale emerge.